Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Provides The Essentials On Hazard Logs For Improving Safety In Aviation

Safety risk profile. Hazard log. Hazard risk register. Whatever you call it internally, one thing is clear: It is a fundamental requirement in your safety management system.

The FAA's AC 120-92D outlines the necessity of maintaining a hazard log:

§ 5.55(c) and (d) – Safety Risk Assessment and Control

Any organization required to have an SMS must:



Develop and maintain safety risk controls based on the risk assessment process. Evaluate whether a risk is acceptable before implementing safety controls.

Guidance 3.4.6.5.5 emphasizes that safety risk management (SRM) processes should be simple and effective.

It also prompts organizations to ask:



How do we identify safety issues-through incident reports, safety reports, or another method? Do we have a hazard log, and more importantly, are we actually using it?

When I first encountered safety management systems, my focus was on safety reports, FRATs, safety meetings, SMS training and change management. Later, I tackled safety objectives and performance indicators. But the hazard log? That only hit my radar when preparing for my first audit-when I suddenly had to get up to speed fast.

Looking back, I wondered why I had overlooked it. The answers were simple:



I was overwhelmed learning a new role.

The safety risk profile seemed too complex. No one emphasized its importance early on.

During the audit, conversations with auditors opened my eyes to how often hazard logs are neglected across the industry. Over time, I made it a point to discuss this issue with every auditor I met. Their experiences confirmed that many organizations struggled with this critical component.

In my current role, I have the privilege to observe organizations from behind the scenes and work directly with clients to enhance their SMS programs. Unsurprisingly, the most overlooked area is the hazard log.

Before we dive into why hazard logs are so important, let's first explore why they're so often overlooked.

Why Hazard Logs Are Often Ignored

Hazards are already documented in reports. Once a report is filed, the issue seems to be resolved, and there's little motivation to record it elsewhere.

It feels like extra work. If the issue was addressed in a report, why duplicate efforts by adding it to a separate log?

There is a lack of education and exposure. Safety managers face high turnover, competing priorities and heavy workloads. Without proper training, the hazard log gets pushed aside.

There is limited guidance for new operators. For operators relying solely on FAA guidance, the concept of a hazard log can be easy to miss. It's only briefly mentioned in AC 120-92D

Why a Hazard Log Is Essential for Your Organization

Efficiency: It consolidates all known hazards, their risks, mitigations and responsible parties in one place.

Proactive hazard identification: Information on hazards doesn't always come from reports. It can also be identified through the management of change process, brainstorming, safety meetings, job hazard analysis, etc. A hazard log allows safety teams to track and mitigate risks before an incident occurs.

Safety assurance: Regularly reviewing the log ensures continuous oversight, eliminating the need to sift through years of past reports to confirm whether hazards were addressed.

Think of it this way: If you are old school like me, safety reports are the books in a library, and the hazard log is the card catalog. If you are of the younger generation, think of it as your search engine. However you choose to describe it, one thing is certain: You wouldn't want to search through hundreds of books just to find one piece of information. The hazard log makes the hazard, consequences and associated mitigations accessible and actionable in one organized location.

Taking a Proactive Approach

One of the primary purposes of hazard identification is to address risks before they lead to an accident or incident. By proactively collaborating, organizations can create a comprehensive hazard log to ensure hazards are documented, tracked and effectively mitigated.

It may not be the flashiest part of SMS, but a well-maintained hazard log is one of the most powerful tools for improving safety. If you don't have one-or aren't using it consistently-now is the time to start.

