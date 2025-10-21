Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Set To Reach $1553.16 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Through 2025?

The market size of foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors has seen progressive growth in the previous years. It is projected to expand from $1281.61 billion in 2024 to $1328.29 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors influencing this growth during the historic period include advancements in construction and infrastructure development, government policies and regulations, fluctuations in the real estate market, and environmental considerations.

The market size for foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors is predicted to exhibit consistent expansion in the upcoming years, with a projection to grow up to $1553.16 billion in 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The anticipated growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to various factors such as resilient & sustainable development, construction in the renewable energy sector, initiatives towards infrastructure renewal, shifting population trends, and measures taken for climate change adaptation. Developments expected to redefine this growth period includes digitization in construction, the rise of smart building technologies, technological progress in the construction arena, prefabrication and modular construction methods, alongside an increased focus on building resilient infrastructure.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market?

The anticipated surge in urban population is predicted to escalate the need for new residential and commercial land throughout the forecast period. The UN World Urbanization Prospects report projects that approximately 60% of the global population will inhabit cities by 2050. For example, immense opportunities are likely to emerge in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, recognized for their thriving export-oriented manufacturing. The World Bank speculates that the urban population in South Asia could increase by 250 million by 2030. This fast-paced urbanization is predicted to heighten the need for fresh infrastructure, consequently propelling the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market during the projected period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market?

Major players in the Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors include:

. Turner Construction Company

. Bechtel Corporation

. Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

. Gilbane Building Company

. Skanska USA Building Inc.

. McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

. Fluor Corporation

. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

. Kiewit Corporation

. DPR Construction

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market?

Building contractors are now implementing building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology as a means of generating electricity. Essentially, a BIPV system utilizes solar cells or modules that are ingrained into the materials or elements used for constructing a building. Photovoltaic systems have typically been mounted on rooftops, which offer limited surface area. BIPV, on the other hand, integrates the photovoltaic cells directly into elements such as cladding materials, shingles, or windows, allowing for almost every part of the building, such as the roof, façade, windows, canopies, or balcony railings, to produce solar electricity. As a result, buildings equipped with BIPV are able to produce a greater percentage of their own electricity using a renewable, unpolluted energy source. Companies like AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco, and Canadian Solar are paving the way in building-integrated photovoltaics.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market

The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Excavation And Demolition, Roofing, Concrete Work, Water Well Drilling

2) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

3) By Mode: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Excavation And Demolition: Site Preparation, Demolition Services, Grading And Excavation

2) By Roofing: Residential Roofing, Commercial Roofing, Roof Repairs And Maintenance

3) By Concrete Work: Foundation Pouring, Concrete Repair, Decorative Concrete Services

4) By Water Well Drilling: Residential Well Drilling, Commercial Well Drilling, Well Maintenance And Repair

Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market was led by Asia-Pacific, with North America following as the second largest region. The report on this market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

