US Opens Center For Overseeing Implementation Of Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command announced that it has opened a Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel to monitor the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.
In a press statement on Tuesday, the CENTCOM said the CMCC, launched on October 17, is designed to support stabilization efforts in Gaza Strip.
It added that US military personnel will not deploy into Gaza but will instead help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance from international counterparts into Gaza.
"Bringing together stakeholders who share the goal of successful stabilization in Gaza is essential for a peaceful transition," said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).
"Over the next two weeks, US personnel will integrate representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and the private sector as they arrive to the coordination center."
The CMCC will also monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement, featuring an operations floor that allows staff to assess real-time developments in Gaza. Additionally, office and meeting spaces are set up to foster collaborative planning among leaders, representatives, and staff.
Approximately 200 US service members with expertise in transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering established the CMCC under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commander of US Army Central (ARCENT).
"The team worked tirelessly to build the CMCC from the ground up," said Cooper.
"They can take great pride in knowing that they have built something that is critical to enabling the transition to civilian governance in Gaza."
Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, CENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities to promote stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia. ARCENT is the Army component under CENTCOM and is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. (end)
asj
asj
