Military Aircraft, Air Defense, Ukrainian Weapons: Zelensky Holds Meeting With Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Several priorities. First – we are preparing new defense agreements that will strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation. This is part of our strategy to build a sufficiently strong Air Force within the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure our country's long-term security. It is important that all our state institutions and components of the Defense Forces involved in the preparation and subsequent implementation of the agreement be properly coordinated," Zelensky said.

The second priority, in his words, is to meet the needs for air defense systems, determine the contents of defense support packages, and expand the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program.

"Meetings with leaders of the European community and our Coalition of the Willing will take place this week. Every country and every leader should clearly understand what can support us most effectively at this particular moment. Our needs in air defense, the specific content of defense support packages, the expansion of the PURL initiative, the list of necessary equipment to restore our energy infrastructure after attacks, and coordination in ramping up sanctions – all of this must be clearly defined and communicated to each of our partners according to their real capabilities," he noted.

Zelensky and Umerov also discussed the agenda of the upcoming Staff meetings, which, according to the president, will take place soon.

"We are also working in detail on the needs of our defense industry to ensure they are met as fully as possible – in particular, the NSDC apparatus will undergo transformation. The share of frontline supplies with Ukrainian-made weapons must reach at least 50 percent by the end of this year. This must be achieved," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky stated that Ukraine and the United States are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine