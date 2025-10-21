Ukrainian Forces Debunk Russian Claims Of Advance Toward Kostiantynivka
“This is another attempt by the enemy to present wishful thinking as reality and create the illusion of 'success,'” the military noted.
It was emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out combat missions in the area.
Civilians are urged not to panic and to rely only on official sources.Read also: War update: 108 battles on front line, 45 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector
Previously, Ukrinform reported that on the Kostiantynivka front, Russian forces had launched 20 attacks near Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar. An airstrike was also carried out on Kostiantynivka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment