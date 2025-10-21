Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Debunk Russian Claims Of Advance Toward Kostiantynivka

2025-10-21 03:08:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the East Group of Troops on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“This is another attempt by the enemy to present wishful thinking as reality and create the illusion of 'success,'” the military noted.

It was emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out combat missions in the area.

Civilians are urged not to panic and to rely only on official sources.

Read also: War update: 108 battles on front line, 45 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector

Previously, Ukrinform reported that on the Kostiantynivka front, Russian forces had launched 20 attacks near Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar. An airstrike was also carried out on Kostiantynivka.

