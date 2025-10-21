403
EU, China To Talk Rare Minerals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it will receive a number of Chinese officials in Brussels "in the coming days" to discuss "urgent solutions" to the export restrictions imposed by China on rare earth minerals.
EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic said in a post on X, "I've invited China's authorities to come to Brussels in the coming days to find urgent solutions on export controls," adding that "Minister Wang Wentao has accepted this invitation, and our teams will engage under the Export Control Dialogue, upgraded following the EU-China summit in July." (end)
