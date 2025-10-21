Gleim Aviation Sponsors Renowned Pilot Vicky Benzing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gleim Aviation, a leading provider of training materials, continues its commitment to promoting awareness and raising the standard of training in pilot education.

Gainesville, Fl., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Aviation, a strategic leader and provider of aviation training materials, is delighted to announce the renewal of its sponsorship of legendary pilot Vicky Benzing. The partnership demonstrates the continued commitment of Gleim in supporting aviation education, exposing more people to the aviation world, and fostering a diverse pipeline of qualified pilots to help address the pilot shortage.

Benzing is a nationally lauded pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer, and a well-known fixture at airshows and aviation events throughout the United States. As a champion for women in aviation and with more than 10,000 hours of flight time, Benzing holds the record for being the fastest woman ever at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada.

Through this collaboration, the Gleim Aviation logo will be proudly displayed on Benzing's iconic aircraft, leveraging a shared passion to educate and inspire aviation professionals and enthusiasts.

“I am thrilled to extend my partnership with Gleim Aviation,” said Vicky Benzing.“It's been a real privilege to work with a company that shares my passion for aviation and for high-quality education. Together, we hope to inspire and support the next generation of pilots, especially the young women who have so much to contribute to the aviation industry.”

Despite growth in other industries, the participation of women in aviation, particularly as pilots, remains low. According to Women in Aviation International, women represented just over 10% of the total pilot population in 2024. Although women in the aviation industry have steadily increased over the past 20 years, the numbers remain lower by comparison with men within the industry.

Gleim Aviation hopes a partnership like this will encourage young people, especially women, to envision a career path in the field of aviation.

“We are proud to sponsor Vicky and greatly admire her commitment to aviation,” said Gleim Aviation CEO Lorie M. Gleim.“This partnership reflects our common goals of promoting aviation and building a community of talented and diverse aviation professionals.”

Audiences can look forward to seeing Benzing perform spectacular aerobatic maneuvers in her timeless red Stearman or iconic purple Mustang throughout the 2025 and 2026 airshow seasons, including the world's greatest aviation celebration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Gleim Aviation:

Gleim Aviation was founded by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim for the purpose of helping aspiring aviators from diverse backgrounds enter the aviation industry. In addition to its long-standing FAA approval, Gleim Aviation has achieved STEM accreditation for its flight training materials and education programs to support high-school aviation STEM programs. This effort is assisting the expansion of aviation in the classroom and creating opportunities to ignite a passion for aviation.

About Vicky Benzing Aerosports:

Born and raised in California, Vicky Benzing is an accomplished pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer. With over 10,000 hours of flight time and over 1300 parachute jumps, Benzing has a passion for everything airborne. Her flying career has spanned over forty years, and she currently holds an Airline Transport Pilot rating as well as a commercial rating in helicopters, seaplanes, and gliders. For more information on Benzing, visit .

