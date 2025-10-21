Asia-Pacific Golf: 16Th Amateur Championship Returns To Emirates Golf Club

Preparations are complete for the 16th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), set to be contested over 72 holes at Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th October 2025.

The championship will be played over 7,289 yards at par 72, bringing together 120 of the region's top amateurs from 41 countries within the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC). The UAE is represented by six players: Rayan Ahmed, Rashed El Emadi, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, Ahmad Skaik, and Mohamed Skaik.

Other participating countries include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Rashed El Emadi and Mohamed Skaik joined the field as late invites from the tournament organisers.

Ahmad Skaik said at a local media conference,“I made the cut in this tournament in 2021 when it was hosted at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. It is one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments in world golf, and I hope my game does it justice. I am looking forward to Thursday's first round – I am ready.”

UAE's Rayhan Ahmed, arguably the form player in the country after two wins last week on the Faldo Tour at The Els Club, Dubai, and the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World at Jumeirah Golf Estates, added,“I am excited about this week, have rested over the weekend since my wins last week and am confident about my game. I have a lot of friends who are playing this week, so it is not as daunting as last year in Japan, where I made my debut and made the cut.”

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, launched in 2009 as a joint initiative between the Masters Tournament, The R&A, and the APGC, aims to develop golf across the Asia-Pacific region.

The tournament has served as a springboard for some of the game's brightest talents, including Hideki Matsuyama (two-time AAC winner and 2021 Masters champion), Cameron Smith (150th Open champion), 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya, 2021 champion Keita Nakajima, Cameron Davis, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, and C.T. Pan.

Collectively, alumni of the Championship have claimed 33 PGA Tour victories and more than 160 wins across major professional tours, highlighting the event's importance in shaping future stars.

Entry to the tournament is free, and spectators are warmly welcomed.

Live TV coverage (UAE local time):

Thursday: 1 pm – 4 pm

Friday: 1 pm – 4 pm

Saturday: 12 noon – 3 pm

Sunday: 12 noon – 3 pm

For further information: