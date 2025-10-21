Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Appoints Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani As CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation


2025-10-21 02:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued Amiri Resolution No. (43) of 2025 appointing Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani as CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation.
The decision was to be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette..

