Oxland Welcomes Trilogy® By Shea Homes® To Two Step Farm For The Largest Trilogy 55+ Resort-Style Community In Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oxland Group, a Houston-based residential development company, has announced plans for Two Step Farm to feature a 55+ resort community from Trilogyby Shea Homes, America's Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder. Two Step Farm is a new 2,020-acre community under development in Montgomery County. The 160-acre Trilogy neighborhood is planned to offer four home collections, ranging from 1,500 to 2,800 square feet. Pricing is anticipated to start in the $400,000s, providing a variety of options for active adults seeking a resort lifestyle.

Residents will enjoy thoughtfully designed homes and the curated Trilogy lifestyle this national brand is known for. With a planned resort-style club exclusive to the Trilogy neighborhood, residents will experience an elevated lifestyle with amenities intentionally designed to foster wellness of body and spirit, meaningful connections with new friends, and the freedom to expand one's horizons. The community is designed to combine exceptional homes, convenience, and a vibrant lifestyle tailored to the 55+ homebuyer.

“Trilogy is the ideal partner to bring our vision to life, creating a multigenerational community unlike anything else in the country,” says Tom Woliver, co-president of Oxland Group.“What sets the Trilogy community at Two Step Farm apart is its prime location within a walkable suburban masterplan. It is planned around a vibrant village with exceptional dining options and an innovative wellness center shared with the larger community, while Trilogy residents also enjoy their own private amenities. Ultimately providing the best mix of 55+ and multigenerational living.”

Trilogy by Shea Homes will open an interest list in 2026 for prospective residents looking to join this premier resort-style community at Two Step Farm.

“We're excited to be chosen to bring a Trilogy brand to Two Step Farm,” says Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President Jeff McQueen.“We've admired the quality of community Oxland is known to develop and believe Two Step Farm is likely to be their best act yet. There's great synergy in Oxland's handcrafted approach toward community and Trilogy's high touch hospitality approach to resort lifestyle living. We believe Trilogy at Two Step Farm will establish a new benchmark for 55+ communities in Houston and across the state. Saddle up, it's going to be an incredible ride!”

Trilogy by Shea Homes recently entered the Texas market with Two Step Farm being the second location in the state. Trilogy represents fifteen percent of Two Step Farm's overall size.

Two Step Farm, located north of FM 1488 between Interstate 45 and Texas Highway 249, is a 2,020-acre community now open in Montgomery County. Two Step Farm's Grand Opening event 'Two Step Fest: Boots, Brews, and BBQ' is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to explore 20 furnished model homes from nine builders and community amenities. For more information, visit TwoStepFarm and follow on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development company with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction, land banking and value creation. RCLCO's 2023, 2024 and 2025 nationwide list of 50 top-selling communities included Oxland Group's Painted Tree community in McKinney, Texas. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at oxlandgroup.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, Texas and expanding into Colorado soon, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities® are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, supporting overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, restore & recover spaces, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes/Trilogy.