Erdogan arrives in Kuwait to hold official talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday to commence official discussions, marking the first stop of his three-day tour of Gulf countries.
Erdogan was received in a formal ceremony by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Attending the event were Kuwait’s Public Works Minister Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Defense Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, other Cabinet members, Kuwaiti officials, and staff from the Turkish Embassy.
Accompanying Erdogan on the trip are First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and other officials.
After the welcome ceremony, Erdogan headed to Bayan Palace for bilateral talks and inter-delegation meetings with the Emir. Following the discussions and the signing of agreements between Türkiye and Kuwait, Erdogan is scheduled to attend an official dinner hosted by Sheikh Mishal.
Erdogan’s Gulf tour will continue through Thursday, with subsequent visits to Qatar and Oman.
