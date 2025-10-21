403
ACDelco and Central Trading Company Set New Standard in Automotive Batteries with EFB Technology and Extended Warranty
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2025 – Central Trading Company, a member of Al Rostamani Group, in partnership with ACDelco, a globally recognized automotive parts and battery brand, launched a new Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology and announced a 24-month warranty offering, during CTC’s exclusive Partner Connect event in Dubai.
ACDelco’s new EFB solution is purpose-built for durability, boasting double the lifecycle compared to standard Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) batteries, while enduring the frequent charge and discharge cycles common in urban driving.
Key technical features include High Charge Acceptance, engineered with special active mass and a scrim material plate design, enabling fast recovery during regenerative braking. Furthermore, EFB technology is designed to support vehicles with idle Start-Stop capabilities and is compatible with a wide range of vehicle make and models. The technology also reduces carbon emissions, marking a significant advancement in performance, while offering customers a high-value, long-term power solution.
Ehab Daoud El Ramahi, General Manager of Sales & Marketing at ACDelco commented: “With over a century of automotive excellence, ACDelco continues to lead with innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Middle East drivers. ACDelco’s EFB technology offers a new level of durability that is especially critical for modern vehicles. Backed by a 24-months warranty, CTC is leading the market and demonstrating its absolute confidence in our products. This enables ACDelco to continue to serve consumers throughout the Emirates.”
The announcement of the extended warranty underscores CTC’s commitment to quality and instilling confidence in its business partners. It also provides a reduction in total cost of ownership and increased security.
Jean-Pierre Barnier, General Manager of Central Trading Company added: “Our B2B partners deserve products that can weather the region’s demanding climate and start-stop driving conditions. I have full confidence that ACDelco’s latest EFB technology will deliver these results and by extending our warranty offering to 24 months, CTC is affirming that this is a solution that our customers can trust.”
ACDelco’s latest EFB technology arrives at a pivotal moment in automotive history, as drivers demand batteries that offer a long lifespan, faster starts, and greater reliability. The EFB battery is also SASO compliant, adhering to regulations outlined by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, facilitating safe, cross-border journey’s journeys throughout the region.
Following the success of the launch, both Central Trading Company and ACDelco remain dedicated to empowering customers with innovative, market-leading technology, while setting the standard for unparalleled performance across the UAE’s automotive sector.
