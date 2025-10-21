Beluga And Veera Join Hands To Power Next-Generation Crypto Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powering the Future of Crypto: Beluga and Veera Announce Strategic Partnership.

San Francisco, CA and New Delhi, India, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beluga, the leading platform helping consumers navigate and learn about crypto, and Veera, the crypto super-app onboarding of the next 100m users onto crypto, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to bring seamless crypto-backed rewards, education, and discovery into one unified experience for mainstream users.





Beluga's thought-provoking crypto content and research will be distributed to Veera's 6M+ users, while Veera's super-app platform will give users access to Beluga's Learn & Earn campaigns, allowing them to earn tokens, cashback, and staking benefits across premier DeFi products, exchanges, and wallets.

In pursuit of extending their services globally and bringing crypto discovery and education to the masses, the partnership combines Veera's dominant presence in Asia and emerging markets with Beluga's established user base in the US and Europe.

Beluga's Top 50 Tokens List has become the leading resource for the hottest upcoming token launches. Tokens featured in the list have had some of the best launches this year including SUI's Walrus Token, Plume Network, Sapien, and Hemi.

“This partnership is about having the top crypto projects get access to Veera's massive user base by leveraging their super-app,” said Sonny Singh, CEO of Beluga.“Connecting Veera's powerful technology with Beluga's discovery platform, helps everyday users unlock more value from their digital assets.”

“We built Veera to enable users and projects to onboard, discover and engage with crypto products in an intuitive and simple manner,” said Sukhdeep Bhogal, CEO of Veera.“Partnering with Beluga is a step forward towards educating millions of new users with Beluga's content, research, and intelligence.”

Expanding Access to Crypto-Native Rewards

The partnership will feature:



Co-branded content and campaigns highlighting top-earning opportunities in crypto rewards and cashback.

Embedded reward discovery tools within Beluga's product pages, enabling users to compare and claim offers powered by Veera. Cross-platform user rewards, where Beluga users who engage with Veera partners can earn additional bonuses and educational incentives.

Both companies share a mission to make digital finance more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for the next generation of crypto users.

Beluga is a leading digital platform that helps users navigate the world of crypto finance with clear data, educational tools, and independent analysis. Beluga's Top 50 List has become the best way for investors to find the upcoming token launches that matter most. Beluga empowers users to make informed financial decisions in the evolving world of digital assets. Their investors include some of the biggest VCs in Crypto and FinTech as well as top executives and operators from premier tech companies around the world. Beluga's free newsletter has over 100K subscribers and delivers the best content, resources, and information in the industry. Learn more at

About Veera

Veera is building a mobile-first consumer crypto layer, a curated dApp Store and gamified rewards platform, powered by a passkey-enabled multichain, self-custody wallet, serving as a frictionless entry into crypto. Veera aims to drive mass adoption by abstracting away crypto's complexity, solving for poor UX, fragmented discovery, and the lack of a seamless mobile experience. Visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

