European Leaders, Zelenskyy Back Trump's Call for Peace
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European leaders, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued a joint statement supporting US President Donald Trump's demand for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, stressing that Kyiv must approach any peace talks from a position of strength.
The statement, which was signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and high-ranking European Union officials, reflects a unified European stance on Trump's recent push for a peace agreement to end the ongoing war that has persisted for three years.
"We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine," the leaders declared in the statement.
"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."
Nonetheless, the leaders underlined an essential condition: "We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."
The statement, which was endorsed by President Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other prominent leaders, also accused Russia of intentionally hindering progress.
"Russia's stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace," the statement emphasized. "We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."
The leaders proposed a two-pronged approach: increasing economic pressure on Russia while ensuring Ukraine has the necessary military support to defend itself and participate in meaningful negotiations.
