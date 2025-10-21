Nordvpn's Linux GUI Goes Open Source As Meshnet Shutdown Is Reversed

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

NordVPN has released the full source code for its Linux graphical user interface and reversed its earlier decision to discontinue its Meshnet feature-moves that mark a shift in strategy toward openness and community engagement.

The VPN provider published the GUI code under an open-source licence and made it available on GitHub, complete with build instructions. At the same time, it announced that Meshnet, once slated for shutdown on 1 December 2025, will remain active and supported, with plans to open-source it in due course.

By opening up the Linux GUI, NordVPN aims to invite contributions and scrutiny from the community, allowing users to inspect, modify or improve the client. The company noted that while the graphical tool is now open-source, its core VPN infrastructure-including authentication and server operations-remains proprietary to preserve security and stability. The GUI is now also distributed via the Snap package, simplifying installation and updates across Linux distributions.

The decision to reverse Meshnet's retirement comes after the company faced strong backlash from its user base. Meshnet lets users securely interlink up to 60 devices, enabling file sharing, private tunnels, and even LAN-style gaming connectivity. NordVPN had justified the planned discontinuation by citing low adoption-reportedly only about 1 per cent of users employed the feature-and high ongoing maintenance costs. Yet the volume of user feedback underscored how valued the tool was by its dedicated adopters.

“After announcing the Meshnet shutdown, we received feedback from our users in many forms... their stories made it clear how valuable it was to them. That perspective made us reconsider our decision, and ultimately, we've decided to keep it,” said Marijus Briedis, NordVPN's chief technology officer.

In its announcement, NordVPN admitted that Meshnet had not achieved mass traction, but emphasised that its value extended beyond raw numbers. The company now plans to keep developing Meshnet while investigating ways to reduce resource overhead and expand its appeal. The open-sourcing of the feature is expected to spark third-party development and innovation.

Industry observers see the moves as an attempt by NordVPN to reorient its product philosophy. By leveraging open-source principles, the company can build greater trust among technically minded users-even as it retains control over critical backend systems. Enabling community involvement in GUI and Meshnet development might also help reduce internal burdens over time.

Competitive VPN services have varied in their approach to openness and modular tools. Some providers restrict even client-side code, while others adopt open standards for subcomponents. NordVPN's approach-open-sourcing user-facing layers while maintaining proprietary control over sensitive infrastructure-suggests a hybrid path intended to balance transparency and security.

Analysts say the decision may help NordVPN lock in niche users who care deeply about transparency, particularly within the Linux community. But challenges remain in making Meshnet more broadly appealing: its complexity, niche utility, and the engineering cost of supporting cross-platform interconnectivity are nontrivial hurdles.

