'Don't Drag Me': Ruhullah Snubs NC In Budgam Row

Srinagar- A fresh political controversy has erupted within the National Conference (NC) over the Budgam Assembly by-election, as a series of statements from party candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Deputy Chief Minister Suriner Choudhary have revealed widening rifts within the influential Aga family and the party's local ranks.

A week earlier National Conference leader and Member Parliament from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah had said that he won't campaign for the National Conference in the upcoming Budgam Assembly by-polls.

However, on Monday after filing nomination papers for Budgam by-election NC's senior leader Aga Syed Mehmood told reporters that Ruhullah would participate in the party's campaign and described him as“a party man and like my son.”

“He (Ruhullah) is from the National Conference and like my son and he would join the party's campaign” Mehmood said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also said he is confident that Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will support the National Conference candidate in the upcoming Budgam assembly by-election.

Speaking to reporters after Aga Mehmood filed his nomination papers, Omar noted that the candidate has indicated he expects backing from Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The Chief Minister did not provide further comment beyond the candidate's statement.

However, later in the day, a sharp reaction came from Aga Ruhullah, who took to social media to refute suggestions that he would be campaigning for the National Conference in Budgam. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Ruhullah cautioned against misrepresenting his political stance.

“My loyalty is to my conscience and principles,” Ruhullah wrote. While maintaining respect for his elders in the family, he said,“I request them not to belittle my fight (our fight). If they can't comprehend it and be part of it, at least don't drag me and my struggle to this level.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also waded into the controversy, taking a veiled dig at Aga Ruhullah. Responding to media queries, he said,“Kaunsa Aga? (Who Aga?) I know Aga Mehmood is our leader who is fighting the election from the Budgam constituency, who is standing with the party. I know only those who value our leaders Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah. Anyone who stays away from our leaders, I will not know and make any attempt to know them.”

Amid the escalating row, Ruhullah's office issued a public notice distancing him from the Budgam by-election altogether. The statement categorically declared that Aga Ruhullah Mehdi“is not a candidate in the Budgam by-election and has no role in any ongoing campaign activities.”

It further warned that any use of Ruhullah's“photographs, videos, or related media content in connection with the by-election is completely unauthorized and misleading.”

The notice stressed that such use could“cause public misunderstanding and amounts to misrepresentation of his stance,” urging all political groups and social media users to refrain from associating Ruhullah's name or image with campaign material. It also cautioned that continued misuse of his identity could invite“legal and disciplinary action as permissible under law.”