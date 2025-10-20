Elevated Mind Hypnosis Expands Virtual Hypnotherapy Services Across North Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Elevated Mind Hypnosis, led by Lee Wolak, CHP, CMS-HP, FIBH, announces expanded virtual hypnosis services designed to help clients overcome stress, unwanted habits, and emotional barriers from the comfort of their own homes.

Based in Highland Village, Texas, and serving clients throughout Plano, Frisco, Dallas, and surrounding Denton County communities, Elevated Mind Hypnosis offers personalized online hypnosis sessions that guide individuals toward greater clarity, calm, and confidence.

A Modern Approach to Lasting Change

Lee Wolak, a Certified Hypnosis Practitioner and Certified Medical Support Hypnosis Practitioner, combines evidence-based, solution-focused methods to help clients reframe negative thought patterns, manage emotional triggers, and build new, empowering behaviors.

Whether clients are looking to reduce stress, quit smoking, manage weight, improve sleep, or enhance self-confidence, Wolak's integrative approach supports both emotional well-being and personal growth.

“All transformation begins in the mind,” says Wolak.“When we shift our subconscious patterns, we open the door to a more fulfilling and balanced life.”

Virtual Sessions for Comfort and Convenience

Elevated Mind Hypnosis offers 100% virtual sessions, making it easy for clients across Texas and beyond to experience powerful, professional hypnosis from home. Each new client begins with a free 30-minute consultation to discuss goals, answer questions, and outline a personalized path toward lasting change.

Serving the Greater North Texas Region

While headquartered in Highland Village, Elevated Mind Hypnosis also supports clients in:

Highland Village, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, Bartonville, Corinth, Shady Shores, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Lakewood Village, Lantana, Oak Point, Grapevine, Coppell, Southlake, Roanoke, Plano, Frisco, and Dallas.

About Elevated Mind Hypnosis

Elevated Mind Hypnosis helps individuals reconnect with their inner potential through the power of the subconscious mind. Led by Lee Wolak, CHP, CMS-HP, FIBH, the practice specializes in solution-oriented hypnosis for personal transformation, confidence building, and emotional wellness. All sessions are conducted virtually for privacy, safety, and ease of access.