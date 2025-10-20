403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Will Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Sunday that, should he remain in charge, Canada would comply with the International Criminal Court’s arrest order for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he were to enter Canadian territory.
The statement underscores Carney’s support for international legal mechanisms and accountability.
Back in November 2024, the ICC released arrest warrants targeting both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
These warrants were issued over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. The charges have stirred significant international debate and legal attention.
Speaking in an interview, Carney was questioned about whether Canada would respect the ICC’s decision. His response was clear and direct—“Yes”—when asked if he would be willing to detain Netanyahu under the terms of the warrant.
In a related development, South Africa launched a historic legal case against Israel in December 2023 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case accuses Israel of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military campaign in Gaza.
That conflict came to a halt following a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.
Between January and May 2024, the ICJ issued three rounds of emergency measures instructing Israel to cease actions that could amount to genocide, suspend military operations, and permit humanitarian relief into Gaza.
These directives were seen as significant moves by the international judicial body.
Canada officially acknowledged Palestinian statehood on September 21, shortly before the United Nations General Assembly convened.
This announcement was part of a coordinated diplomatic effort involving the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal. A day later, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra followed suit, marking a notable shift in international recognition for Palestine.
The statement underscores Carney’s support for international legal mechanisms and accountability.
Back in November 2024, the ICC released arrest warrants targeting both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
These warrants were issued over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. The charges have stirred significant international debate and legal attention.
Speaking in an interview, Carney was questioned about whether Canada would respect the ICC’s decision. His response was clear and direct—“Yes”—when asked if he would be willing to detain Netanyahu under the terms of the warrant.
In a related development, South Africa launched a historic legal case against Israel in December 2023 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case accuses Israel of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military campaign in Gaza.
That conflict came to a halt following a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.
Between January and May 2024, the ICJ issued three rounds of emergency measures instructing Israel to cease actions that could amount to genocide, suspend military operations, and permit humanitarian relief into Gaza.
These directives were seen as significant moves by the international judicial body.
Canada officially acknowledged Palestinian statehood on September 21, shortly before the United Nations General Assembly convened.
This announcement was part of a coordinated diplomatic effort involving the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal. A day later, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra followed suit, marking a notable shift in international recognition for Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment