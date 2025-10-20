Corcept Therapeutics Stock Slips Premarket Despite Strong Cancer Trial Data Showing 40% Drop In Disease Progression Risk

Corcept Therapeutics shares fell 0.9% in premarket trading Monday despite the company reporting late-breaking Phase 3 data showing its drug relacorilant improved outcomes in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, including those who had previously taken PARP inhibitors.

Relacorilant Improves Survival In Difficult-To-Treat Patients

The new results came from the late-stage ROSELLA trial, which tested relacorilant alongside nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy. Patients who had already stopped responding to PARP inhibitor treatment saw a 40% lower risk of their cancer worsening or leading to death when given the combination compared with chemotherapy alone. Median progression-free survival was 7.36 months in both PARP-experienced subgroups, according to the company.

Relacorilant works by blocking cortisol's effects, which can promote tumor growth and resistance to chemotherapy. The company said the therapy was well tolerated, with adverse events comparable to standard chemotherapy. Corcept noted that relacorilant achieved its benefit without adding to patients' safety burden.

Broader Trial Expansion Underway

Corcept also announced an expansion of its Phase 2 BELLA trial to include three study arms, which include platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, and endometrial cancer. Early data from these studies are expected in late 2026.

Chief Development Officer Bill Guyer said the new results strengthen confidence in relacorilant's potential, adding that the FDA's recent acceptance of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer brings Corcept“closer than ever” to delivering a new treatment option.

Regulatory Path

The FDA has set a July 11, 2026, PDUFA date for relacorilant in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and a Dec. 30 date for its hypercortisolism indication. The company has also filed for European approval.

Stocktwits Users Turn Bullish As Corcept Bounces Off Support

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Corcept Therapeutics was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One user said they saw the update as a sign of renewed investor optimism and planned to keep holding their shares.

Another pointed to a technical rebound in the stock, saying they were averaging down after what they viewed as a bounce off support.

Corcept's stock has risen 56% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.