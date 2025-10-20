Happy Diwali 2025: From Amitabh Bachchan To Akshay Kumar To Jr NTR, Celebs Extend Wishes

The festival of lights, Diwali, is finally here! As Indians across the world celebrate the joyous occasion with love, sweets, and lights, Bollywood and South film stars have also joined in to share their warm wishes with fans Amitabh Bachchan's adorable message to Allu Arjun's festive post, celebrities have also made sure to light up social media with love Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to share pictures. One of the pictures showed him waving at a huge crowd of fans outside his Mumbai home, while another featured glowing diyas with the pictures, Big B added a caption that read, "Many, many happy wishes for Diwali."Take a look Kumar too took to his social media account to share a warm message for his fans. The actor wrote, "Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh tyohaar. (May this festival be illuminated by every smile). Wishing you love, light, and laughter this Diwali." Roshan also shared his wishes, writing, "Wishing love, light, and positivity surround you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali, beautiful people." Ali Khan posted a special Diwali photo on Instagram with the entire Kapoor family, including Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Another picture showed the actress twinning with her brother actor Saif Ali Khan in red. Along with the picture, she also added a quirky caption that read, "not twins but twinnnig." From the South film industry, Dhanush sent out a heartfelt note in Tamil, saying, "In everyone's life, may light spread... Happiness abound, wealth multiply... My Deepavali best wishes... Om Namah Shivaya." Arjun took to his social media account to share a picture, dressed in a floral-embroidered kurta and silk pants. He also wished everyone a "Happy Diwali."Jr NTR too took to social media, writing, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a simple but powerful message: "Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all of you on Diwali. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Maa Lakshmi!"Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

