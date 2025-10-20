403
Israel Reverses Aid Suspension to Gaza After US Intervention
(MENAFN) Israel retracted its decision on Sunday to halt humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip following diplomatic pressure from the United States. Tel Aviv has committed to reopening the crossings into Gaza starting Monday to allow the flow of aid.
According to a media outlet, which cited an anonymous political source, Israel reversed its earlier move to suspend aid deliveries to Gaza “until further notice” after intervention from Washington.
The same official revealed that Israel assured the US it would resume the passage of humanitarian aid through Gaza’s crossings beginning Monday.
However, no formal confirmation from Israeli authorities has been issued regarding this development.
Earlier reports by an Israeli public broadcaster stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the cessation of aid shipments to Gaza, acting on military advice.
This decision was justified by allegations that Hamas breached the ceasefire agreement within Gaza.
On Sunday, a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 34 Palestinians. Israel accused Hamas of launching attacks against its forces in the southern city of Rafah.
Hamas has rejected responsibility for the attacks and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire accord with Israel.
The ceasefire arrangement, announced on October 10, was based on a phased strategy proposed by US President Donald Trump.
The first phase involves the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, the plan includes the reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new governing authority excluding Hamas.
