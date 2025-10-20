Rakul Preet Singh Loves The Festive Hustle: Once A Year, It's Worth All Effort
Asked her to sum up her Diwali mood in one word, Rakul told IANS:“My Diwali mood is always very excited because I love Diwali. It's one of my most favorite festivals. The festivities come together with friends, families, everything. So I'm most excited around the Diwali phase.”
Festivals can sometimes be stressful with expectations, planning, and social obligations. How does Rakul ensure her celebrations remain joyful and meaningful?
“Oh yeah, festivals can be very stressful with all these expectations and social obligations and parties and trust me as an actor getting ready every day, going to different parties, taking that entire process of two, three hours is quite exhausting but I think it only comes once a year and you end up enjoying and that's the only time you end up meeting everybody, the entire industry,” said the actress.
She added:“So it is a joyful phase and I think for me anytime I'm over exhausted then I just choose where to go, where not to go, what is an obligation that can be avoided but overall I do enjoy this phase and I do enjoy meeting people and once a year is a celebration that you really look forward to.”
Talking about how she personally connects with the essence of the festivals she celebrates, Rakul said:“Festivals for me are always, you know, like I just said, coming together of family, celebrating with your loved ones, your friends, just, you know, bonding over great food.”
“And I think for me, that is the essence of a festival that, you know, my personal connection is always spending time with family.”
