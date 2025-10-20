Kali Puja 2025: 10 Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Send Loved Ones On This Day

Kali Puja 2025: Through these messages, prayers are made to Goddess Kali to remove all darkness, fear, and evil forces from life, and to fill it with happiness, peace, prosperity, and light

Happy Kali Puja. May Goddess Kali remove all darkness from your life. May your world fill with light. Mother Shyama, bring light and good fortune. Happy Kali Puja.

May this festival of lights bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Heartfelt wishes for Shyama Puja. May Lakshmi and Ganesha's blessings be with you. Happy Kali Puja.

Let the lamp's light erase all darkness and bring happiness. Greetings on Ma Kali's arrival. May your sorrows vanish and dreams come true. Happy Kali Puja.

Let light enter every home. By Ma Kali's grace, may light fill your life and sorrows vanish. Happy Kali Puja. May evil forces stay away and joy fill your heart.

May all fear vanish. May your heart fill with courage, strength, and faith. Happy Kali Puja. May Goddess Kali fill your home with light, love, peace, and happiness.