Türkiye Dispatches Trucks of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Twenty-five trucks filled with humanitarian assistance from Türkiye’s 17th “Ship of Kindness” embarked on Saturday toward the Rafah border crossing, aiming to deliver crucial relief supplies to Gaza.
The consignment, organized by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and backed by 17 non-governmental organizations, departed from the southern port of Mersin on October 14, carrying approximately 900 tons of aid.
Unloading operations are ongoing at Egypt's al-Arish Port, where over half of the shipment—including baby formula, ready-to-eat meals, and canned provisions—has already been moved onto trucks.
AFAD representatives supervised the convoy’s exit from the port.
The trucks are anticipated to reach the Rafah crossing within roughly 45 minutes.
AFAD confirmed that efforts continue to transfer the remaining humanitarian materials into Gaza.
