MODULE-T Strengthens Its Footprint In Europe's Modular Construction Market

Istanbul – MODULE-T, a leading manufacturer of modular and prefabricated buildings, continues to expand internationally. With the opening of a new warehouse in France and the creation of MODULE-T Germany, the company confirms its position as a global leader in the design, production, and export of modular construction solutions to more than 100 countries worldwide.

An Extended Logistics Network from France and Türkiye

Thanks to its production plant in Türkiye and its logistics center in France, MODULE-T ensures fast and reliable deliveries across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. This dual base allows the company to reduce transport times, optimize costs, and stay closer to its international clients.

Customized Modular Solutions

MODULE-T designs and manufactures a diverse range of modular and prefabricated buildings, including prefabricated containers, office units, sanitary facilities, changing rooms, and complete construction site complexes. All structures are delivered in disassembled (flat-packed) form, allowing for easy transport and rapid on-site assembly. When required, MODULE-T can also deploy professional installation teams to support projects across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

Designed for All Climates

Every project is custom-built according to the client's specifications and local requirements. MODULE-T's modular and prefabricated buildings are engineered to withstand harsh climatic conditions, including extremely hot, cold, humid, or cyclonic environments.

With exports to more than 100 countries, MODULE-T has established itself as a reliable name in modular construction, providing adaptable, durable, and efficient building solutions for both public and private sector projects around the world.