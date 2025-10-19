Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hala Sedky Sparks Controversy After Claiming Her Daughter Was in the Car During the Accident… and Accepting Financial Compensation from the Driver

2025-10-19 02:21:08
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Egyptian actress Hala Sedky has stirred controversy on social media after posting a video in which she claimed that her daughter was inside the car during a traffic accident near the “Z” project in Sheikh Zayed City. The incident occurred when a car driven by her private chauffeur collided with her vehicle from behind, allegedly attempting to shift the blame onto others.

However, reliable sources have confirmed that the claims made in the video were inaccurate. The actress was not in the car at the time of the accident, nor was her daughter. It was, in fact, her driver who was alone behind the wheel when the collision took place.

The accident resulted in damage to the rear bumper of Sedky’s Volvo, while the other car sustained damage to its front light, hood, and bumper.

The sources added that the matter was settled amicably at the scene, without an official police report being filed. Sedky accepted financial compensation from the other vehicle’s owner, Alaa Adel Abdelhamid (50), a manager at Emaar Misr, in exchange for the damages to her car.

The video posted by Sedky generated significant online reaction after it was revealed that the story about her daughter being in the car was false, with many users viewing it as an attempt to gain public sympathy through social media.

