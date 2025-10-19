403
From haunted rainforests to zombie parades, Halloween comes alive at Dubai Holding Entertainment
(MENAFN- Current Global) This Halloween, Dubai Holding Entertainment is turning up the chills with a spine-tingling lineup of spectacles and family fun across its iconic destinations including RIVERLAND™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, The Green Planet™ Dubai and Wild Wadi Waterpark™. From dazzling parades and high-energy street shows to eerie encounters and interactive meet-and-greets, the city’s top attractions will come alive with haunting surprises, playful scares, and unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
MOTIONGATE™ Dubai brings back the region’s scariest Halloween experience with Fright Nights 8: Phantasmagoria, the ultimate fright-fest running from 1 to 31 October. Guests step straight into the twisted mind of Evil M. Reel, a cursed movie director who has transformed every corner of the park into his sinister film set. Visitors can immerse themselves in chilling experiences inspired by iconic horror films like SAW: The Experience and The Strangers: Interactive Experience. Studio Central comes alive with ghouls and zombies during the Fright Nights Parade, while Hollywood Theatre hosts Phantasmagoria, a captivating dance-based show where guests become part of the story.
The scares don’t stop there, guests can battle the undead on Zombieland Blast-Off, descend into the dark world of vampires and lycans in Underworld 4D or bust ghosts with the Ghostbusters in Battle for New York.
For younger visitors, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai softens the scares with family fun and plenty of laughs, including trick-or-treating with the Smurfs, playful encounters with monsters from Hotel Transylvania, and festive decorations that bring the lighter side of Halloween to life for the whole family.
Until 2 November, RIVERLAND™ Dubai transforms into a stage of thrills and chills, with the Enchanted Forest Parade bringing the streets to life through a dazzling performance. Scare actors, dancers, and the audience themselves join an interactive storyline where two “mythbusters” harness music and movement to control an army of zombies. Packed with comedy, hypnotic choreography, and theatrical scares, it’s a one-of-a-kind performance for all ages, though little ones may want to hold on tight to mum or dad.
Boo-tiful Beats casts its spell on the Sports Boulevard stage, where two glamorous witches and their band of mythical dancers ignite the night with a live remix of pop dance anthems, weaving together singing, dance, and pure Halloween magic.
Opening soon, Pirates’ Tavern, Dubai’s only pirate-themed dining experience for fans of sea adventures, transforms into a haunting playground where zombie pirates thrill guests with acrobatics, sword fights, and daring stunts in the Halloween Pirates Street Show. Guests can then settle in for a hair-raising dinner experience with The Tale of Captain Blue, a spectacle blending acrobatics, dance, and circus acts in an unforgettable Halloween feast for the senses.
And for those chasing spooky memories, RIVERLAND™ Dubai offers plenty of photo-worthy moments from eerie Monster Meet & Greets, to otherworldly snapshots alongside baby alien puppets during Alien Encounters at Neon Galaxy.
The Green Planet™ Dubai
From Tuesday, 28 October to Monday, 3 November, The Green Planet™ Dubai invites little explorers and their families to uncover the secrets of nature in a whole new way. The Haunted Rainforest challenges visitors to seek out the biodome’s most unusual creatures, from snakes and lizards to creepy cockroaches, across four immersive levels filled with interactive surprises. Visitors can also explore the biodome’s 3,000 plants and animals, each filled with thrilling interactions and startling surprises.
Guests can gather under the towering Kapok Tree to experience Spooky Tales, where rainforest legends and mysterious animal stories come to life in a fun and educational setting. Young nature enthusiasts get hands-on with sustainable arts and crafts activities, making eco-friendly keepsakes while learning about the importance of conservation. Tickets start from AED 139 and are included in The Green Planet™ Dubai Day Pass, giving families a full day of exploration and eerie adventures.
To really amp up the season of spook, The Green Planet™ Dubai invites animal lovers to an unforgettable Halloween Haunted camping in the rainforest adventure from Friday, 31 October to Saturday, 1 November. Brave guests can step into the shadows on an eerie night walk, where the biodome’s vibrant ecosystem takes on a whole new life after dark, where the slithery and creepy creatures come alive.
Each themed camping experience runs from 7:00 pm to 8:00 am, with cozy tents set beneath the rainforest canopy for a night like no other. Prices start at AED 900 for a regular tent that sleeps two campers, or AED 1,700 for a large tent that accommodates a group of four.
Foodies can enjoy a meal at JNGL restaurant, where family-friendly dishes and creatively crafted desserts add a flavorful finish to the day’s adventure. For those seeking a thrill after dark, an exclusive night tour providing a terrifying experience for the bravest adventurers.
Wild Wadi WaterparkTM
This Halloween, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ is turning its popular Ladies Night into a spook-tacular evening on Friday, 31 October, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Guests can dive into the thrills with complimentary face painting to get in the Halloween spirit, a spooky DJ set, trick-or-treat surprises and mystery goodie bags, plus a surprise dance performance that brings the season to life. Halloween-themed snacks, eerie drinks, and pumpkin-inspired photo spots add to the festive fun, making it a night of unforgettable memories.
Beyond the Halloween celebrations, families can enjoy Dubai’s OG waterpark, home to over 30 exhilarating rides and attractions. From the adrenaline-pumping drop of Jumeirah Sceirah and the relaxing currents of Juha’s Journey to the playful splashes at Juha’s Dhow and Lagoon, there’s something for every age and thrill level.
With epic shows, daring adventures, and horrifying surprises, Dubai Holding Entertainment sets the stage for Halloween like no other. Guests of all ages can look forward to a promising season that lingers long after the last trick-or-treat.
