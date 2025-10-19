Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
October 6
|
1.7
|
October 13
|
1.7
|
October 7
|
1.7
|
October 14
|
1.7
|
October 8
|
1.7
|
October 15
|
1.7
|
October 9
|
1.7
|
October 16
|
1.7
|
October 10
|
1.7
|
October 17
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0153 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00192 manat and amounted to 1.97874 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
October 6
|
1.9927
|
October 13
|
1.9755
|
October 7
|
1.9886
|
October 14
|
1.9706
|
October 8
|
1.9748
|
October 15
|
1.9752
|
October 9
|
1.9797
|
October 16
|
1.9816
|
October 10
|
1.9675
|
October 17
|
1.9908
|
Average rate per week
|
1.98066
|
Average rate per week
|
1.97874
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0409 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.04692 manat, amounting to 2.11926 manat per ruble.
|
|
October 6
|
2.0663
|
October 13
|
2.0799
|
October 7
|
2.0473
|
October 14
|
2.0981
|
October 8
|
2.0643
|
October 15
|
2.1250
|
October 9
|
2.0900
|
October 16
|
2.1725
|
October 10
|
2.0938
|
October 17
|
2.1208
|
Average rate per week
|
2.07234
|
Average rate per week
|
2.11926
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04058 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
October 6
|
0.0408
|
October 13
|
0.0406
|
October 7
|
0.0408
|
October 14
|
0.0406
|
October 8
|
0.0408
|
October 15
|
0.0406
|
October 9
|
0.0407
|
October 16
|
0.0406
|
October 10
|
0.0407
|
October 17
|
0.0405
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04076
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04058
