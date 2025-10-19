Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2025-10-19 02:12:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

October 6

1.7

October 13

1.7

October 7

1.7

October 14

1.7

October 8

1.7

October 15

1.7

October 9

1.7

October 16

1.7

October 10

1.7

October 17

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0153 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00192 manat and amounted to 1.97874 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

October 6

1.9927

October 13

1.9755

October 7

1.9886

October 14

1.9706

October 8

1.9748

October 15

1.9752

October 9

1.9797

October 16

1.9816

October 10

1.9675

October 17

1.9908

Average rate per week

1.98066

Average rate per week

1.97874

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0409 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.04692 manat, amounting to 2.11926 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

October 6

2.0663

October 13

2.0799

October 7

2.0473

October 14

2.0981

October 8

2.0643

October 15

2.1250

October 9

2.0900

October 16

2.1725

October 10

2.0938

October 17

2.1208

Average rate per week

2.07234

Average rate per week

2.11926

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04058 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

October 6

0.0408

October 13

0.0406

October 7

0.0408

October 14

0.0406

October 8

0.0408

October 15

0.0406

October 9

0.0407

October 16

0.0406

October 10

0.0407

October 17

0.0405

Average rate per week

0.04076

Average rate per week

0.04058

