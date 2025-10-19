Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar October 6 1.7 October 13 1.7 October 7 1.7 October 14 1.7 October 8 1.7 October 15 1.7 October 9 1.7 October 16 1.7 October 10 1.7 October 17 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0153 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00192 manat and amounted to 1.97874 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro October 6 1.9927 October 13 1.9755 October 7 1.9886 October 14 1.9706 October 8 1.9748 October 15 1.9752 October 9 1.9797 October 16 1.9816 October 10 1.9675 October 17 1.9908 Average rate per week 1.98066 Average rate per week 1.97874

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0409 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.04692 manat, amounting to 2.11926 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble October 6 2.0663 October 13 2.0799 October 7 2.0473 October 14 2.0981 October 8 2.0643 October 15 2.1250 October 9 2.0900 October 16 2.1725 October 10 2.0938 October 17 2.1208 Average rate per week 2.07234 Average rate per week 2.11926

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04058 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira October 6 0.0408 October 13 0.0406 October 7 0.0408 October 14 0.0406 October 8 0.0408 October 15 0.0406 October 9 0.0407 October 16 0.0406 October 10 0.0407 October 17 0.0405 Average rate per week 0.04076 Average rate per week 0.04058