Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administratio, Vladyslav Haivanenk, announced this on Telegram.

“One woman is in serious condition. Apartments in three multi-story buildings caught fire,” the statement said was also noted that a private house caught fire in Mezhova community, while infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivka community.

In Nikopol district, Russian forces fired artillery and used drones, hitting both the district center and Pokrovske community, where the roof of a private house caught fire.

Additional details about another drone strike that occurred there in the evening confirmed damage to local homes, two cars, and a power line.

Air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones over the region.

Russian drone strikes hit schools, railway infrastructure inregion

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, Russian troops carried out attacks across multiple communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in civilian casualties.