Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region
“One woman is in serious condition. Apartments in three multi-story buildings caught fire,” the statement said was also noted that a private house caught fire in Mezhova community, while infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivka community.
In Nikopol district, Russian forces fired artillery and used drones, hitting both the district center and Pokrovske community, where the roof of a private house caught fire.
Additional details about another drone strike that occurred there in the evening confirmed damage to local homes, two cars, and a power line.
Air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones over the region.Read also: Russian drone strikes hit schools, railway infrastructure in Sumy region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, Russian troops carried out attacks across multiple communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in civilian casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment