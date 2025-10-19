Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Exports Over $385 M Worth Of Crude Oil To Portugal In First Nine Months Of 2025

2025-10-19 02:12:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 714,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous materials to Portugal, with a total value of $385.1 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

