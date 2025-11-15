403
Judge Drops Three Charges Against Trump in 2020 Election Case
(MENAFN) A judge in Georgia on Friday officially dismissed three of the 35 charges against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case in the southeastern state, according to media reports.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee eliminated the three counts associated with conspiracy and criminal attempt to file false documents, as well as filing false documents. Trump's lawyers had contended that these charges should be removed because they extend beyond the state's legal authority.
McAfee had indicated in September 2024 that he intended to dismiss the three charges but was unable to act until the case was returned to his court. This occurred only after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ removal from the case was confirmed by the Georgia court system.
Willis was removed after it emerged that she had a romantic involvement with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to lead the inquiry. Defense attorneys argued this situation showed a "significant appearance of impropriety."
Earlier, in March 2024, the judge had already dismissed six counts from the initial indictment, three of which were directed at Trump.
Trump continues to face 32 remaining counts connected to the 2020 election interference case, in which he is accused of attempting to overturn the election outcomes in Georgia after losing to President Joe Biden.
