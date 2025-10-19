Egypt, Malaysia Discuss Gaza Aid, Reconstruction Amid Ceasefire

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Oct 19 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke by phone about efforts to support Gaza's reconstruction, as well as developments of the Palestinian issue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

During the phone call, Sisi reviewed the outcomes of the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit and Egypt's ongoing coordination with mediators to implement the first phase of the ceasefire plan to end the war in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian president emphasised the alignment of views between Egypt and Malaysia on the need to build on recent developments to launch "a serious political track that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," in accordance with relevant international references, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's intention to host an international conference for Gaza's early recovery and reconstruction, expressing his hope for continued coordination and cooperation with Malaysia in this regard, the statement said.

For his part, Anwar expressed Malaysia's readiness to take part in the reconstruction efforts and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza "in full coordination with Egypt," it added.

The Malaysian prime minister stressed his country's "full support for Egypt's endeavours aimed at ending the war," according to the statement.

The Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on October 10, following two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel's military campaign has killed 68,116 Palestinians and injured 170,200 others since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's health authorities. Despite the ceasefire, 27 Gazans have been killed and 143 injured since October 11, the authorities said in an update on Saturday.