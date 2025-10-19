Eye2.AI Onboards Amazon Nova, Moonshot Kimi & Z.Ai GLM - A Clearer Way To Trust Multi-Model Answers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2025 1:29 am - Submit one prompt. Immediately compare where ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Amazon Nova, Moonshot Kimi, Z.ai GLM, and others intersect.

Eye2 - a free utility centered on the premise of“seeing what AIs agree on” - is widening its model roster and refreshing its UI so consensus stands out instantly. With Amazon Nova, Moonshot Kimi, and Z.ai GLM now in the mix, the catalogue reaches 12 integrated models (alongside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Qwen, Mistral, Grok, DeepSeek, LLaMA, AI21).

“From day one, Eye2 has focused on revealing what AIs agree on,” said Ofer Tirosh, CEO of Tomedes, the language company behind Eye2.“By broadening model coverage and clarifying the visuals, users don't just scan outputs - they recognize convergence, which elevates trust in AI responses.”

Why this expansion matters

AI answers can be fallible, hallucinated, or tilted. Eye2's side-by-side methodology-contrasting multiple systems and spotlighting overlap-offers a sturdier, more dependable vantage point. Adding Amazon Nova, Moonshot Kimi, and Z.ai GLM introduces extra viewpoints that confirm or counter one another for a sounder conclusion.

Amazon Nova is recognized for efficient, cost-savvy performance within the Amazon / Bedrock ecosystem.

Moonshot Kimi (Kimi K2 / K2-Instruct) from Moonshot AI is noted for expansive context windows, robust coding capability, and ambitious

Z's GLM-4.5 / GLM-4.6 is the newest entry in the GLM series (formerly ChatGLM), praised for balanced reasoning, programming strength, and multilingual breadth.

“Each added model expands the common ground. Amazon Nova, Moonshot Kimi, and Z.ai GLM sharpen our triangulation toward reliable answers,” said Rachelle Garcia, Head of AI.

With these integrations, Eye2 further cements its position as a neutral, multi-model comparison hub-eschewing favoritism while showing where models align, diverge, or fall short.

New highlights at a glance

Poll-style“Shared Results” - Surfaces cross-model agreement without wading through every response.

Voice input - Speak your prompt instead of typing it.

Localized pages & prebuilt prompts - Tailors the experience to language and regional trends.

Response timers - Displays how long each model takes to reply.

AI-generated follow-ups - Proposes deeper next questions automatically.

One-click sharing - Instantly share notable agreements or disagreements.

What's ahead

The Eye2 team is already progressing on additional LLM integrations, richer agentic workflows, smoother UX, and smarter filters that elevate the most meaningful areas of consensus.

About AI

Eye2 is a free comparison tool: ask once and view multiple large language models side-by-side. It highlights common ground so users can judge which results are more dependable. No login, no paywall - just crisp AI

Eye2 was created by Tomedes, leveraging deep expertise in language, translation, and tooling.

