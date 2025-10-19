New Luxury Singapore Discovery Tour Launches With Exclusive Experiences Across The Lion City
Singapore, October 17, 2025 – Travel Junky is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium "Singapore Unveiled" tour package, offering travelers an immersive journey through one of Asia's most vibrant and diverse destinations.
The comprehensive five-day, four-night tour showcases the best of Singapore's cultural heritage, modern attractions, and culinary excellence. Designed for discerning travelers seeking authentic experiences, the package includes carefully curated activities that capture the essence of this dynamic city-state.
Tour Highlights Include:
Cultural Immersion: Explore the historic neighborhoods of Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam, where centuries-old traditions meet contemporary urban life. Guests will visit iconic landmarks including the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and the colorful shophouses that line the streets.
Modern Marvels: Experience Singapore's futuristic side with visits to Gardens by the Bay's stunning Supertree Grove, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, and the breathtaking Cloud Forest conservatory.
Culinary Adventures: Savor authentic hawker center cuisine with guided food tours, enjoy a sunset dinner cruise along Singapore's waterfront, and participate in a traditional Peranakan cooking class.
Nature Escapes: Discover the lush MacRitchie Reservoir TreeTop Walk and explore the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"Singapore represents the perfect blend of East meets West, tradition meets innovation," said Travel Junky "Our new tour package is designed to give travelers an insider's perspective on this remarkable destination, from its world-class attractions to its hidden gems."
The tour includes luxury accommodation, private transportation, expert local guides, and entrance fees to all attractions. Special early booking rates are available for departures through March 2026.
Booking Information:
Tours depart weekly starting December 2025. Prices begin at 25,999 per person, based on double occupancy. Group discounts and customizable itineraries are available upon request.
For more information or to book the Singapore Unveiled tour, visit website
About Travel Junky:
Travel Junky is a leading travel company specializing in curated Asian destination experiences. With over 8 years of experience, we pride ourselves on creating memorable journeys that connect travelers with authentic local cultures and experiences.
Media Contact:
Parveen
