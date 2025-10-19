'Your Mom': White House Spokeswoman's Remark Sparks Uproar Over Trumpputin Meeting Question

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt caused a stir after replying“Your mom!” to a Huffington Post reporter who asked who chose Budapest as the venue for the upcoming Trump–Putin meeting.

According to The Huffington Post, the inquiry was directed to the White House press office after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet soon in Hungary's capital.

Leavitt's unexpected quip drew immediate backlash from the outlet, which called the remark“childish” and vowed to keep questioning the administration on issues it“does not want to answer.”

In a statement, The Huffington Post urged readers to support“fearless, free, and fair journalism,” saying such mockery from officials undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability.

The White House has yet to issue any clarification or apology, while the comment has gone viral on social media, prompting a mix of ridicule and concern.

Trump said earlier this week that after a phone call with Putin, the two leaders agreed to meet in Budapest within the next two weeks, though no official date has been set.

The episode has reignited debate over press freedom and professionalism in Washington, with critics saying such remarks erode the dignity of political communication in the U.S. government.

