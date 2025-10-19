'No To The King': Hundreds Of Thousands Rally Across The U.S. Against Trump's Policies

Hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets across the United States on Saturday, staging more than 2,600 rallies under the slogan“No to the King,” to denounce President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, education, and public security.

Organizers said the widespread turnout reflected growing frustration with Trump's actions, including political prosecutions of his critics, intensified immigration raids, and the deployment of federal forces in major cities.

Leah Greenberg, one of the lead organizers, told reporters that more than 300 civic groups coordinated Saturday's protests. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it had trained tens of thousands of volunteers to act as legal observers to prevent violence and document arrests.

In Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, and Boston, demonstrators marched with American flags, banners, and balloons, chanting slogans in support of democracy. Many carried signs reading“No to Dictators” and“Democracy, Not Monarchy.”

Allison Elliott, a protester wearing a Statue of Liberty crown, told Reuters:“We're standing up for democracy and against the abuse of power. I don't want to live under a self-proclaimed ruler.”

Since returning to office nearly ten months ago, Trump has strengthened immigration laws, reduced federal staffing, and cut funding to top universities for hosting pro-Palestinian protests and supporting diversity programs. He has also deployed National Guard troops in several states, saying they are necessary to assist law enforcement and reduce crime.

Trump has largely dismissed the protests, telling Fox Business:“They call me a king. I'm not a king.” Democratic leaders, however, praised the nationwide demonstrations. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X that the rallies“reaffirm America's democratic spirit,” while House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said peaceful protest“is the American way.”

Republican lawmakers criticized the events as divisive and unpatriotic. House Speaker Mike Johnson called them“anti-American rallies,” accusing Democrats of fueling political unrest. Dina Fisher, a Washington-based political scientist, estimated that as many as three million people participated nationwide, making it one of the largest public mobilizations in recent U.S. history.

Fisher said the movement may not change Trump's policies immediately but could“embolden opposition voices and reenergize democratic participation across the country,” signaling that America's political divisions are far from easing.

