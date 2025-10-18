Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Teen Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Kherson Region

2025-10-18 10:03:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

“For the 17-year-old boy, approaching adulthood meant new risks, including the possibility of forced conscription. Fortunately, the young man is now safe and receiving all necessary assistance,” the statement reads.

His rescue was made possible through the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, and with the support of the charitable organization Save Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, 227 children have already been returned from temporarily occupied communities in Kherson region.

Read also: A young man rescued from Crimea after he was close to being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army

As Ukrinform reported earlier, under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 16 young people have been brought back from temporarily occupied territories.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA

