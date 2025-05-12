403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Forum underlines Russia’s part in forming multipolar worldwide order
(MENAFN) Foreign policy experts emphasized Russia's pivotal role in shaping a multipolar world order during a major international academic conference held in Moscow on Thursday. The forum, titled ‘New World Order: Formation of a Multipolar World and the Role of Russia,’ focused on Russia's contribution to creating a new international relations model.
Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee, highlighted Russia’s active promotion of a multipolar world order based on mutual respect, which he believes will foster a safer, more stable global architecture. This vision contrasts with the approach of the so-called "golden billion" countries, which he argued are trying to maintain their hegemony and could lead the world into another World War.
Slutsky also stressed that the UN should remain the core of global politics, but must evolve to reflect contemporary realities. He asserted that Russia is playing a central role in building a fairer world order.
Ivan Timofeev, director of the Russian International Affairs Council, pointed out that Europe is facing a serious political and security crisis. He explained that the old European security framework is no longer effective, and that a new, inclusive Eurasian security model would soon emerge. This model, he noted, would promote equal cooperation among all members of Eurasia without any hierarchical structures.
The conference, hosted by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World History, brought together scholars, diplomats, and other public figures. The discussions focused on the declining dominance of the West and the growing influence of regional organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Slutsky concluded by expressing confidence that the new world order will be multipolar, with the UN at its helm and a unified security space for all. He also emphasized that the shift in global power dynamics has already passed the "point of no return."
Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee, highlighted Russia’s active promotion of a multipolar world order based on mutual respect, which he believes will foster a safer, more stable global architecture. This vision contrasts with the approach of the so-called "golden billion" countries, which he argued are trying to maintain their hegemony and could lead the world into another World War.
Slutsky also stressed that the UN should remain the core of global politics, but must evolve to reflect contemporary realities. He asserted that Russia is playing a central role in building a fairer world order.
Ivan Timofeev, director of the Russian International Affairs Council, pointed out that Europe is facing a serious political and security crisis. He explained that the old European security framework is no longer effective, and that a new, inclusive Eurasian security model would soon emerge. This model, he noted, would promote equal cooperation among all members of Eurasia without any hierarchical structures.
The conference, hosted by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World History, brought together scholars, diplomats, and other public figures. The discussions focused on the declining dominance of the West and the growing influence of regional organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Slutsky concluded by expressing confidence that the new world order will be multipolar, with the UN at its helm and a unified security space for all. He also emphasized that the shift in global power dynamics has already passed the "point of no return."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment