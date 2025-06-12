David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion

Everstake , a leading global non-custodial staking provider serving both retail and institutional clients, has announced the appointment of David Kinitsky as Chief Executive Officer. David Kinitsky succeeds Sergii Vasylchuk, who founded Everstake in 2018 and will now transition to the role of its President. This leadership change marks a strategic milestone as Everstake accelerates its expansion into institutional and broader global markets.

David Kinitsky brings deep experience in crypto and financial innovation, having held leadership roles at several of the industry's most influential companies. He was the founding General Manager of Grayscale Investments, now one of the world's largest digital asset managers, and previously led operations for SecondMarket, the private market platform later acquired by NASDAQ. He also held executive roles at Fidelity Investments, Circle, and Kraken, where he served as CEO of Kraken Financial Bank, the first crypto firm to receive a U.S. banking charter. These roles underscore his deep familiarity with building innovative businesses and investment products, while navigating emerging regulatory frameworks in both traditional finance and digital asset markets.

“David brings a rare combination of creativity, deep institutional experience, and a strong values-first mindset. We spent a long time searching for someone who not only shares the core of the blockchain industry but also knows how to navigate regulated environments at scale,” said Sergii Vasylchuk.“Everstake was built in 'cockroach mode'-under the pressure of regulatory uncertainty, in a world full of skepticism about Web3, and without a dollar of outside funding. I took it from zero to one. Now, as institutional adoption grows and the rules of the game become clearer, I'm proud to hand this company over to a true professional who shares our ethos and has the experience to take Everstake from one to one hundred.”

“With a track record of profitability and technical excellence, Everstake has already established itself as a premier staking and network service provider,” said David Kinitsky.“As staking becomes central to institutional crypto strategy and an investable asset in its own right, now we're taking Everstake to the next level: reinvesting in the core staking business, scaling to meet institutional demand, and thoughtfully expanding into adjacent opportunities across infrastructure, data, and financial products.”

Over the years, Everstake has supported more than 85 blockchain networks, onboarded over 735,000 users into staking, and secured $6.5 billion in delegated assets–all without compromising on decentralization. David Kinitsky's appointment further strengthens Everstake's leadership in advancing the future of non-custodial staking and driving institutional blockchain adoption.

The leadership transition comes as regulators, including the SEC, begin to issue more definitive guidelines for digital assets, including staking. Everstake has long taken a leadership role in shaping the regulatory dialogue, including direct engagement with the SEC's Crypto Task Force. As clearer rules emerge, the company remains committed to helping shape policy that reflects the realities of blockchain technology while continuing to educate and collaborate with global regulators.

“With growing regulatory clarity, Everstake is uniquely positioned to lead the industry with a compliant, scalable, and transparent approach to staking and crypto network infrastructure,” added David Kinitsky.

About Everstake

Trusted by asset managers, custodians, wallets, exchanges, and protocols, Everstake offers API-first, compliant infrastructure backed by SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, GDPR compliance, and regular smart contract audits. Its globally distributed team of 100+ professionals is committed to making staking accessible to everyone while strengthening the foundations of decentralized finance.

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services, or take custody of or otherwise hold or manage customer assets. Everstake does not conduct independent diligence or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency, or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing users to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital asset. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.