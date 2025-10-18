403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON - Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem visited the under-construction Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial in Washington.
KUWAIT - Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Dr. Khaled Al-Zamel affirmed that protecting the digital space is a national responsibility akin to protecting land and maritime borders.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) said that the first-ever Gulf Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence will take place on October 22.
KUWAIT - Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that all necessary resources are being mobilized to ensure the success of the Kuwait-hosted first UAE World Falcon Racing Cup.
KUWAIT -- The West Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (WAMPC) has picked Kuwait to host its first regional championship in November 2026.
DOHA - Kuwait's men Padel team achieved a victory, over Bahraini team with a score of (2-1) in the first Asian Padel Championship currently held in Doha.
RAMALLAH - Up to 29 Palestinians embraced martyrdom in ramped up Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the health authorities in the strip reported.
BEIRUT - A drone of the Israeli occupation attacked a vehicle in the southern village of Deir Kifa killing one person, the health ministry said in a statement.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Egypt is exerting utmost efforts, in cooperation with brothers and friends in the region and the world, to hastily organize in an international conference for early recovery and rebuilding Gaza due in Cairo.
ISTANBUL - Turkiye's Relief Humanitarian Foundation has begun removing rubble in the war-devastated Gaza Strip.
TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 formally expired.
ISLAMABAD - At least seven "terrorists," three women and two children were killed as security forces foiled two suicide attacks in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said state media. (end)
ibi
ibi
