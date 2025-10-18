WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1 REFUSAL, CRIMINAL DLS

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004602

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 10-18-2025 @ 1228 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Notch Road @ Lafrance Road, Bristol

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1 Refusal

2. Criminal DLS





ACCUSED: Hailey A. Lowell

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 18th, 2025 at approximately 1228 hours Troopers with VSP Williston / New Haven were notified of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of Upper Notch Road and Lafrance Road in the town of Bristol. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicle may be intoxicated.





Responding Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Hailey Lowell (age 32) of New Haven, VT. Lowell exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and after a roadside investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI. It was also learned by Troopers that Lowell's license to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended.





Lowell was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Addison County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal and Criminal DLS.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-03-2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782

