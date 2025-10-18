6Th Session Of The ICLM Concludes In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 6th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) concluded today in Doha, reaffirming the commitment of member states to strengthen cooperation on employment, social protection, and human capital development.

Chaired by Minister of Labour and Chair of the 6th ICLM HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the closing session brought together labour ministers, heads of delegations, and representatives from international and regional organisations, alongside experts and civil society, to adopt the final communique of the conference.

In his remarks, HE Dr. Al Marri praised the "constructive engagement and shared vision" demonstrated by all delegations, which, he said, had "enriched the discussions and strengthened the spirit of partnership among OIC member states."

"The exchange of ideas and best practices over the past two days has shown that when we work together, we can turn shared challenges into shared progress," he said. "Our collective efforts today lay the foundation for fairer, more resilient labour markets across the Islamic world."

Dr. Al Marri expressed appreciation for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat, the technical committees, and all participating institutions whose contributions ensured the success of the conference. He also reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for collaborative initiatives that advance labour standards, job creation, and sustainable development.

The final communique welcomed Qatar's proposal, in partnership with the OIC Labour Centre, SESRIC, the Arab Labour Organization, and the International Labour Organization (ILO), to launch joint regional training programmes aimed at developing unified regional guidelines for the recognition of professional skills and qualifications.

The document underscored the importance of investing in skills development, promoting decent work, and supporting private sector growth to enhance competitiveness among OIC member states.

It also encouraged closer cooperation in the fields of occupational safety and health, agricultural skills development, and the use of digital technologies to shape the future of work.

"The Islamic world stands at a turning point in the transformation of labour markets," Dr. Al Marri said. "Embracing innovation while upholding the dignity of work will be key to achieving inclusive and sustainable growth for all."

The ministers reiterated their collective support for Palestine's right to full membership in the International Labour Organization and other international bodies, highlighting the importance of ensuring decent work and economic opportunities for the Palestinian people.

Delegates also commended SESRIC for its regular assessment of the OIC Labour Market Strategy, which helps track progress, identify challenges, and promote knowledge exchange among member states.

The final communique further welcomed initiatives to foster networks of small and medium enterprises, women-led cooperatives, and investment promotion agencies, aimed at empowering entrepreneurship and women's economic participation.

The conference called on member states to leverage artificial intelligence and digital technologies to enhance labour market governance, while ensuring ethical and inclusive approaches to technological change.

In closing, the participants expressed their deep appreciation to the Government of Qatar for its generous hospitality and excellent organisation of the 6th ICLM, which they described as a milestone in advancing cooperation and solidarity among OIC member states.

"Qatar is proud to host this platform for dialogue and unity," Dr. Al Marri concluded. "Together, we are shaping a future of work that is just, inclusive, and centred on human dignity."