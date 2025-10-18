Russian Drone Strikes Hit Schools, Railway Infrastructure In Sumy Region
“The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure in Sumy community with strike drones. Hits occurred near educational institutions and railway facilities. The blast damaged windows in passenger train cars and station buildings, but, preliminarily, there are no casualties,” the statement reads.
The regional authorities emphasized that the enemy is cunning, urging residents to never ignore air raid alerts, as doing so could save lives.Read also: Russians attack gas station in Sumy with drone, one person injured
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian attacks in Sumy region injured five civilians over the past day.
Photo: Sumy RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment