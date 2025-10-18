Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strikes Hit Schools, Railway Infrastructure In Sumy Region

2025-10-18 03:08:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure in Sumy community with strike drones. Hits occurred near educational institutions and railway facilities. The blast damaged windows in passenger train cars and station buildings, but, preliminarily, there are no casualties,” the statement reads.

The regional authorities emphasized that the enemy is cunning, urging residents to never ignore air raid alerts, as doing so could save lives.

Read also: Russians attack gas station in Sumy with drone, one person injured

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian attacks in Sumy region injured five civilians over the past day.

Photo: Sumy RMA

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215014

