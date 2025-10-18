Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House Says U.S.“Growing Tired” Of Russia's War In Ukraine

White House Says U.S.“Growing Tired” Of Russia's War In Ukraine


2025-10-18 03:08:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt made the remarks on Fox News.

Leavitt reminded that on October 17, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House and had a long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin beforehand.

“The President of the United States has said to both sides of this war: 'This has been going on for far too long. Far too many innocent people have been killed. And the United States of America is growing very weary and tired of this war,” Leavitt said.

She added that Russia and Ukraine need to recognize the realities on the ground and come to a peace agreement.

“Because President Trump's patience and the patience of the American people is growing very thin with this war,” the White House spokeswoman emphasized.

Read also: German diplomat disappointed as Putin once again sways Trump away from backing Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, Trump spoke with Putin and subsequently announced plans to meet him in Budapest to hold negotiations.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215013

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search