White House Says U.S.“Growing Tired” Of Russia's War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt made the remarks on Fox News.

Leavitt reminded that on October 17, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House and had a long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin beforehand.

“The President of the United States has said to both sides of this war: 'This has been going on for far too long. Far too many innocent people have been killed. And the United States of America is growing very weary and tired of this war,” Leavitt said.

She added that Russia and Ukraine need to recognize the realities on the ground and come to a peace agreement.

“Because President Trump's patience and the patience of the American people is growing very thin with this war,” the White House spokeswoman emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, Trump spoke with Putin and subsequently announced plans to meet him in Budapest to hold negotiations.