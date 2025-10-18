Trump Didn't Say 'No' To Tomahawk Missiles Zelensky
According to Zelensky, during their meeting on October 17, Trump did not say“no” to supplying Tomahawk missiles, although he also did not give a definitive“yes.”
“It's good that President Trump didn't say 'no,' but for today, didn't say 'yes,'” the Ukrainian leader noted.
Zelensky also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is“really afraid” that the U.S. could provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that would significantly impact the course of the war.Read also: German diplomat disappointed as Putin once again sways Trump away from backing Ukraine
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, Trump spoke with Putin and subsequently announced plans to meet him in Budapest for negotiations.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
