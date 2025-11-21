Experts Warn Against Sharing Information On Social Media Without Verifying Accuracy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Qur'an - Jordan's media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation driven by the growing influence of social media platforms, which have become a primary source of news for a large segment of the public, especially young people. This shift, experts say, is redefining the pace and nature of digital-era journalism.While social media has emerged as a key player in shaping public opinion in Jordan, it also places new responsibilities on media institutions to modernize their tools and on audiences to strengthen their digital literacy.Experts interviewed by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) emphasized that the future of journalism depends on balancing speed with accuracy, and on building trust between journalists and audiences in an increasingly fast-paced digital world.They also cautioned against the unchecked circulation of information between individuals without verifying its credibility, stressing that misinformation poses risks to societal information security and fuels the spread of rumors that negatively affect everyone.Digital media and film expert Ahmad Ayyash noted that social media has "revolutionized the flow of information," enabling anyone to publish a piece of news that can reach tens of thousands within minutes. However, he warned that "this speed comes with a major risk: the absence of proper verification, especially when audiences rely on anonymous sources or unofficial pages."Ayyash added, "The issue is not the technology itself, but the weak verification skills among users. Some rely on rumors instead of confirmed news, creating a state of informational chaos."For her part, mass communication expert Aseel Maryan said social media has changed the audience's relationship with news, as people no longer wait for official statements or traditional newscasts."Today's audience interacts, analyzes, and participates," she explained. "This enhances community engagement but puts media institutions under significant pressure to maintain accuracy in the race for online engagement."Maryan pointed out that certain social media pages pursue popularity at the expense of professionalism, exploiting users' tendency to repost content without verification. She highlighted growing confusion between journalism and content creation, saying that clearer regulations are needed to protect the public.Meanwhile, digital media and mass communication specialist Mahmoud Farid emphasized that online platforms have become fertile ground for rumors, especially during crises."We are facing a phenomenon known as digital amplification, where false information spreads faster than verified news due to algorithms that prioritize more sensational content," he said. The solution, he added, lies in "strengthening media and information literacy in schools and universities, and encouraging the public to rely on credible sources before engaging with any news."