Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Namibia Receives Minister Al-Kaabi

President Of Namibia Receives Minister Al-Kaabi


2025-11-21 02:18:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The President of the Republic of Namibia, H E Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, yesterday received the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in the Namibian capital Windhoek. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Namibia and means to enhance them.

MENAFN21112025000063011010ID1110380407



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search