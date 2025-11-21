President Of Namibia Receives Minister Al-Kaabi

The President of the Republic of Namibia, H E Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, yesterday received the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in the Namibian capital Windhoek. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Namibia and means to enhance them.

