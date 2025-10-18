Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region
Lukashuk noted that the invaders had targeted Synelnykove district with drones and shelled Mezhova and Pokrovske communities.
As a result, a 52-year-old man was injured, a fire broke out, and a private house and a vehicle were damaged.
According to Lukashuk, the enemy struck Nikopol district about 15 times, mostly targeting Pokrovske community and the district center.
In Pokrovske community, two civilians were injured - a 69-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they received necessary medical care.
The attacks damaged seven private houses, six utility structures, a garage, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, gas pipelines, and a power line.
In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling, the regional council head reported.Read also: Russian drone strikes hit schools, railway infrastructure in Sumy region
As previously reported, Dnipropetrovsk region remains under near-daily attacks by Russian forces who are terrorizing civilians and destroying homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other critical infrastructure.
