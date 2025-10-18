Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform reports, this information was provided by Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, via Facebook, reporting on the security situation as of 18:30 on Saturday, October 18.

Lukashuk noted that the invaders had targeted Synelnykove district with drones and shelled Mezhova and Pokrovske communities.

As a result, a 52-year-old man was injured, a fire broke out, and a private house and a vehicle were damaged.

According to Lukashuk, the enemy struck Nikopol district about 15 times, mostly targeting Pokrovske community and the district center.

In Pokrovske community, two civilians were injured - a 69-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they received necessary medical care.

The attacks damaged seven private houses, six utility structures, a garage, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, gas pipelines, and a power line.

In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling, the regional council head reported.

As previously reported, Dnipropetrovsk region remains under near-daily attacks by Russian forces who are terrorizing civilians and destroying homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other critical infrastructure.