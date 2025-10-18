Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-10-18 03:08:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform reports, this information was provided by Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, via Facebook, reporting on the security situation as of 18:30 on Saturday, October 18.

Lukashuk noted that the invaders had targeted Synelnykove district with drones and shelled Mezhova and Pokrovske communities.

As a result, a 52-year-old man was injured, a fire broke out, and a private house and a vehicle were damaged.

According to Lukashuk, the enemy struck Nikopol district about 15 times, mostly targeting Pokrovske community and the district center.

In Pokrovske community, two civilians were injured - a 69-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they received necessary medical care.

The attacks damaged seven private houses, six utility structures, a garage, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, gas pipelines, and a power line.

In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling, the regional council head reported.

Read also: Russian drone strikes hit schools, railway infrastructure in Sumy region

As previously reported, Dnipropetrovsk region remains under near-daily attacks by Russian forces who are terrorizing civilians and destroying homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other critical infrastructure.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search