Palestinian Embassy In Cairo Announces Rafah Crossing To Open Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 18 (Petra) – The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo announced that the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Monday.In a statement issued Saturday, the embassy said the opening follows coordination with the relevant Egyptian authorities. The crossing will facilitate the return of Palestinians residing in Egypt who wish to travel back to Gaza.The embassy urged all Palestinians intending to travel to register their information. It added that registered individuals will be contacted with details regarding the designated assembly points and travel dates in preparation for crossing.