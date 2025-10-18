Canadian, Australian Ambassadors See Arab Potash Company Strategy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) – Canadian Ambassador Louis-Martin Aumais and Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch met with Arab Potash Company (APC) Chair Shehadeh Abu Hdeib and CEO Maen Nsour at Ghor Al Safi on the APC's operations and role in the global fertiliser industry.The ambassadors attended a presentation on APC's history, achievements and expansion plans, followed by a tour of its facilities. They commended the company's efficiency, quality standards and commitment to environmental and occupational safety.Abu Hdeib discussed Jordan's strong ties with Canada and Australia, noting the visit showcases international interest in APC's experience and economic contributions.He noted the company's focus on innovation, sustainability and adding value to Jordanian natural resources, including investments in renewable energy like solar power.Nsour, in turn, stated that APC's ongoing development and investment projects aim to strengthen its global presence through diversification and advanced technologies.The company's comprehensive expansion plan through 2034 includes increasing potash production to 3.7 million tons annually and establishing new processing plants.The ambassadors praised APC's industrial infrastructure and expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Jordan in mining, clean technologies and fertilisers.